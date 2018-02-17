FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to play Brighton

Brighton beat League Two Coventry 3-1 on Saturday, while United won 2-0 at Huddersfield

Manchester United will play Brighton in in the FA Cup quarter-finals, in a repeat of the 1983 final.

The winner of Tottenham's match at Rochdale on Sunday will meet Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who will go to a replay after Saturday's 0-0 draw.

Southampton will host the the winners of Monday's match between Manchester City and Wigan, while Leicester and Chelsea meet in another all Premier League tie.

The ties take place from 16-19 March.

Rochdale, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, are bottom of League One. They play at home to Tottenham on Sunday, a 16:00 GMT kick-off that will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Wigan, second in League One, play Manchester City on Monday (19:55 GMT). That match will also be broadcast live on BBC One.

United beat Brighton 4-0 in a replay to win the 1983 FA Cup after the first match finished 2-2.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Leicester v Chelsea

Manchester United v Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham

Southampton v Wigan or Manchester City