FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to play Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Chris Hughton and Jose Mourinho
Brighton beat League Two Coventry 3-1 on Saturday, while United won 2-0 at Huddersfield

Manchester United will play Brighton in in the FA Cup quarter-finals, in a repeat of the 1983 final.

The winner of Tottenham's match at Rochdale on Sunday will meet Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who will go to a replay after Saturday's 0-0 draw.

Southampton will host the the winners of Monday's match between Manchester City and Wigan, while Leicester and Chelsea meet in another all Premier League tie.

The ties take place from 16-19 March.

Rochdale, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, are bottom of League One. They play at home to Tottenham on Sunday, a 16:00 GMT kick-off that will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Wigan, second in League One, play Manchester City on Monday (19:55 GMT). That match will also be broadcast live on BBC One.

United beat Brighton 4-0 in a replay to win the 1983 FA Cup after the first match finished 2-2.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Leicester v Chelsea

Manchester United v Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham

Southampton v Wigan or Manchester City

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired