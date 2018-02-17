Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-Final
New Saints0Dumbarton0

The New Saints v Dumbarton

Line-ups

New Saints

  • 1Harrison
  • 2SpenderBooked at 26mins
  • 12Hudson
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 3Marriott
  • 6Routledge
  • 18Holland
  • 8Brobbel
  • 23Edwards
  • 17Ebbe
  • 9Draper

Substitutes

  • 4Saunders
  • 13Jones
  • 26Pryce
  • 27Kauber
  • 33Jones
  • 35Craven

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 15Hill
  • 7Gallagher
  • 21Handling
  • 14Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 23Russell
  • 27Nade

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 9Stewart
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 31Burt
Referee:
Neil Doyle

Match Stats

Home TeamNew SaintsAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired