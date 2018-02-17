The New Saints v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Challenge Cup
Line-ups
New Saints
- 1Harrison
- 2SpenderBooked at 26mins
- 12Hudson
- 5Rawlinson
- 3Marriott
- 6Routledge
- 18Holland
- 8Brobbel
- 23Edwards
- 17Ebbe
- 9Draper
Substitutes
- 4Saunders
- 13Jones
- 26Pryce
- 27Kauber
- 33Jones
- 35Craven
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 15Hill
- 7Gallagher
- 21Handling
- 14Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 23Russell
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 9Stewart
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 31Burt
- Referee:
- Neil Doyle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Match report to follow.