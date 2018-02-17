Scottish League Two: Leaders Montrose and Peterhead slip up

Rory McAllister's 29th goal of the season rescued a point for Peterhead

The top two in League Two - Montrose and Peterhead - were held to draws as the two chasing sides won.

Montrose drew 2-2 away to Elgin City, while Peterhead failed to win a third game in a row after a 1-1 draw at home to Berwick Rangers.

Third-top Stenhousemuir edged out Edinburgh City 1-0, while Peter MacDonald scored twice as Stirling Albion eased aside Annan Athletic 5-0.

David Goodwillie's double gave Clyde a win over bottom side Cowdenbeath.

The Bully Wee's fifth victory in a row means the Blue Brazil, who have now gone 24 games without a win, remain nine points adrift of Edinburgh at the foot of the table.

Mark Lamont set up Goodwillie for his first just after the break and the former Scotland striker added the second - his 17th of the season and sixth in five games - from the penalty spot after being brought down by Jamie Pyper.

Former Clyde player-manager MacDonald also grabbed a double - his second in successive games to take his total to five in three outings - as Stirling recorded a fourth straight win.

Former Clyde team-mates David Goodwillie and Peter MacDonald both scored for their respective sides

After Ross McGeachie headed the opener after the break, veteran striker MacDonald had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Alex Mitchell but scored from the rebound before Darren Smith set him up for his second.

Stirling move to within six points of second-placed Peterhead and remain one above Stenhousemuir, who edged Edinburgh thanks to Mark McGuigan's early strike.

Stenny move four points above Elgin, who were denied a fifth consecutive home win despite twice being ahead against leaders Montrose.

Brian Cameron fired Elgin into the lead after nine minutes, but Montrose, who were seeking a fourth straight win, were back on terms before the break courtesy of a Gary Fraser header.

Elgin were back in front 12 minutes into the second half thanks to Chris McLeish, but Martin Rennie's header earned his side a share of the spoils 15 minutes before the end.

Steven Thomson's close-range strike put Berwick, who had lost three games in a row, in front in the first half against Peterhead.

However, Rory McAllister levelled things up from the spot in the 76th minute after Robert Wilson fouled Russell McLean - the striker's 29th goal in 32 appearances this season.