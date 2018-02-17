Scottish League One: Ayr move closer to leaders Raith Rovers

Lawrence Shankland was one of Ayr United's scorers against East Fife

Ayr United beat visitors East Fife 3-0 to cut Raith Rovers' lead at the top of Scottish League One to six points.

Rovers drew 2-2 away to Albion Rovers, while third-placed Alloa Athletic played out a goalless draw at Arbroath.

Forfar Athletic moved from bottom spot up to 10th place with a resounding 5-1 win over promotion hopefuls Stranraer.

Queen's Park slipped to the foot of the table after losing 2-1 to Airdrieonians.

Sandwiched between the Spiders and Forfar are Albion Rovers, who took the lead and then equalised late in the game against Raith.

The prolific Alan Trouten scored his 25th goal of the season to put Albion in front, but Euan Murray headed Raith level before the break.

An own goal by Jason Marr put the visitors ahead for the first time, but Trouten converted a penalty in stoppage time after he had been fouled by Jason Thomson.

Ayr, who have a game in hand, took full advantage with Declan McDaid striking before half-time and Lawrence Shankland doing so afterwards.

McDaid was fouled by Jonathan Page and Alan Forrest scored the resulting spot-kick for the Honest Men's third.

Callum Smith was sent off for Alloa as they remained a point above opponents Arbroath.

Forfar raced into a 4-0 lead, with Matthew Aitken firing in twice in the opening six minutes and Russell Dingwall and Greg Hurst adding further strikes before the half-hour mark.

Dylan Easton notched Forfar's fifth before Paul Woods got a consolation for the visitors.

Forfar are a point above Albion and three in front of Queen's Park, who were two down within 25 minutes against Airdrie.

David Brownlie headed the Diamonds in front and Darryl Duffy got their second from the penalty spot after Daniel Nimmo had impeded Dale Carrick.

Adam Cummins replied for the Spiders, but they could not draw level.