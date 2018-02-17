West Brom taxi incident: Jonny Evans & Gareth Barry start FA Cup tie

West Brom captain Jonny Evans and midfielder Gareth Barry will start Saturday's FA Cup tie against Southampton - despite their involvement in a late-night incident in Barcelona on Thursday.

The pair were among four players interviewed by police in Barcelona on Thursday after a taxi was stolen from outside a fast-food restaurant in the Spanish city.

Reserve goalkeeper Boaz Myhill and midfielder Jake Livermore were the other two players involved and the quartet issued an apology for breaking the club curfew on Friday.

West Brom have launched their own investigation into the events.

The four players were interviewed but not arrested by police, who have completed their investigation and passed the case on to a local judge.

Evans and Barry were named in manager Alan Pardew's starting line-up for the 15:00 GMT match at The Hawthorns. Injured Livermore has not played since 27 January and Myhill - who is on the substitutes' bench - has made just two appearances all season.

The Baggies are bottom of the Premier League, having won just one of their past 25 league games.

The Catalan regional police force told BBC Sport that the four players wanted to go out in Barcelona, but found everything closed so took a taxi to a fast-food restaurant.

According to the police, when the players left around 05:30 GMT, it is alleged they took the taxi and drove back to their hotel - without the driver.

Pardew said on Friday the players involved had broken a midnight curfew, adding it was "unacceptable" and he "felt a bit let down".

"It wasn't what we wanted," he said. "We've gone there to try to get ourselves ready and up for the run-in and this is obviously not ideal."

In a joint statement on Friday, the players apologised "for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity".

They added. "We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association."

The players said they wanted to "assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season".