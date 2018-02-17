Saturday's Scottish Gossip: McLeish, Morelos and Rodgers.

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Scotland manager Alex McLeish has vowed to silence his doubters and win over any sceptics within the Tartan Army after beginning his second spell in charge of the national team. (Various)

One of McLeish's first acts will be to appoint his backroom staff, and he wants Peter Grant - who worked alongside McLeish at Birmingham and Aston Villa - as his assistant, with former Scotland international James McFadden as a coach. (Scottish Sun)

McLeish believes it was his destiny to return to the Scotland set-up for a second time and says he is the right man for the job. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has urged everybody in Scottish football to get behind McLeish and support his bid to reach Euro 2020. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

Rangers are bracing themselves for a final offer from Beijing Renhe of £11m for striker Alfredo Morelos, with the Chinese transfer window still open until 28 February. (Scottish Sun)

The Ibrox side has secured a contract extension with attacking midfielder Josh Windass that will keep him at the club until 2021. (Scottish Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers describes the Europa League first-leg win over Zenit St Petersburg as the best European result of his time in charge of the club and has urged the players to carry that form into upcoming games. (Daily Record)

Rodgers also believes that the performance of goalscorer Callum McGregor proves that he is a player who thrives on the big occasion. (Scottish Daily Express, newspaper edition)

McGregor's goal against Zenit reminded Rodgers of Frank Lampard's strike for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in 2005. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn admits his game was affected by transfer speculation in January, but says he will not think about his future until the end of the season. (The Herald, newspaper edition)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna says he is in no rush to leave the club for a move to England, and revealed his friends told him he wasn't worth the £750,000 Hull City bid during the January transfer window. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tighthead prop WP Nel could return to the Scotland starting line-up against England at Murrayfield next weekend after recovering from a broken arm, while Zander Fagerson is close to competing a place in the side after returning to training. (The Scotsman)

Rhona Howie has written to the International Olympic Committee asking for a replacement gold medal after the one she collected after leading Team GB's curlers to glory in Salt Lake City in 2002 was stolen from a museum in 2014. (The Scotsman)