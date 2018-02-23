Inverness CT v Greenock Morton faces pitch inspection

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Championship match against Greenock Morton faces a pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

Officials will inspect the Caledonian Stadium's surface at 08:30 GMT to determine if the fixture, scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off, can go ahead.

Caley Thistle are currently eight points off the play-off spots in seventh place, with a game in hand.

Morton are four points clear in fourth, having won 1-0 at Dumbarton in midweek.