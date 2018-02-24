Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Dunfermline0

Queen of the South 0-0 Dunfermline

Dunfermline's Lewis Martin (right) and Queen of the South's Kyle Jacobs compete for the ball

Dunfermline's winless run stretched to five Championship games as they drew away to Queen of the South.

The visitors had good chances through Declan McManus, captain Nicky Clark and Jean-Yves Mvoto headed over.

The hosts went close when Lyndon Dykes saw his effort pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Lee Robinson.

Clark and James Craigen were denied by the goalkeeper in the last 20 minutes and Tom Beadling's free-kick forced a superb save.

Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic cancelled each other out in a disappointing clash which will not help either sides' ambitions to break into the play-off positions.

The first half was poor with the sides cancelling each other out, but Dunfermline certainly had the better of what few opportunities came their way.

McManus had an eight minute shot saved by Jack Leighfield in the Queens' goal, Andy Ryan had a header which went past and then Clark could have and should have done a lot better with a shot from six yards after a deep Tom Beadling corner.

Not even Queen's Stephen Dobbie could make a difference with a shot six minutes from the interval which went well wide of the post.

The second period was also a struggle for those watching although Dukes did get a shot on target which Robinson saved before Clark then brought a good save from Leighfield with a 25-yard effort.

Beadling almost won it for Dunfermline with a free-kick which Leighfield did superbly to save with his feet after the midfielder's shot was deflected, but the game ended goalless.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2RooneySubstituted forMercerat 28'minutes
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 10Thomas
  • 14JacobsBooked at 79mins
  • 8RankinSubstituted forBeermanat 76'minutes
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie
  • 17MurraySubstituted forTodorovat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cameron
  • 9Lyle
  • 13Henderson
  • 15Todorov
  • 18Fergusson
  • 23Beerman
  • 24Mercer

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14TalbotBooked at 80mins
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forCardleat 86'minutes
  • 31Beadling
  • 26Vincent
  • 10Clark
  • 16RyanSubstituted forHigginbothamat 67'minutes
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 5Morris
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
1,429

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Hand ball by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces James Craigen.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nikolay Todorov (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Myles Beerman replaces John Rankin because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Andy Ryan.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Nikolay Todorov replaces Connor Murray.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Nicky Clark.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by James Craigen.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lee Robinson.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren26183547281957
2Livingston25137542271546
3Morton25118636231341
4Dundee Utd2312473128340
5Dunfermline2598839281135
6Queen of Sth259883834435
7Inverness CT2486103030030
8Falkirk2679102839-1130
9Dumbarton2449111531-1621
10Brechin2504211856-384
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired