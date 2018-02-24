Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Queen of the South 0-0 Dunfermline
Dunfermline's winless run stretched to five Championship games as they drew away to Queen of the South.
The visitors had good chances through Declan McManus, captain Nicky Clark and Jean-Yves Mvoto headed over.
The hosts went close when Lyndon Dykes saw his effort pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Lee Robinson.
Clark and James Craigen were denied by the goalkeeper in the last 20 minutes and Tom Beadling's free-kick forced a superb save.
Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic cancelled each other out in a disappointing clash which will not help either sides' ambitions to break into the play-off positions.
The first half was poor with the sides cancelling each other out, but Dunfermline certainly had the better of what few opportunities came their way.
McManus had an eight minute shot saved by Jack Leighfield in the Queens' goal, Andy Ryan had a header which went past and then Clark could have and should have done a lot better with a shot from six yards after a deep Tom Beadling corner.
Not even Queen's Stephen Dobbie could make a difference with a shot six minutes from the interval which went well wide of the post.
The second period was also a struggle for those watching although Dukes did get a shot on target which Robinson saved before Clark then brought a good save from Leighfield with a 25-yard effort.
Beadling almost won it for Dunfermline with a free-kick which Leighfield did superbly to save with his feet after the midfielder's shot was deflected, but the game ended goalless.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2RooneySubstituted forMercerat 28'minutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 10Thomas
- 14JacobsBooked at 79mins
- 8RankinSubstituted forBeermanat 76'minutes
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
- 17MurraySubstituted forTodorovat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cameron
- 9Lyle
- 13Henderson
- 15Todorov
- 18Fergusson
- 23Beerman
- 24Mercer
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 4Mvoto
- 6Ashcroft
- 14TalbotBooked at 80mins
- 28CraigenSubstituted forCardleat 86'minutes
- 31Beadling
- 26Vincent
- 10Clark
- 16RyanSubstituted forHigginbothamat 67'minutes
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 5Morris
- 7Higginbotham
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 1,429
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Hand ball by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces James Craigen.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikolay Todorov (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Myles Beerman replaces John Rankin because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Andy Ryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Nikolay Todorov replaces Connor Murray.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Nicky Clark.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by James Craigen.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lee Robinson.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.