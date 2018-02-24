National League
Maidstone United15:00Tranmere
Venue: Gallagher Stadium

Maidstone United v Tranmere Rovers

Match report will appear here.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield34198747361165
2Sutton United34179850391160
3Aldershot341611753351859
4Boreham Wood341611750331759
5Wrexham351514639261359
6Tranmere351610954351958
7Dover341412846301654
8Bromley3414101056411552
9Fylde3514101158441452
10Ebbsfleet35131394641552
11Dag & Red34139125143848
12Maidenhead United341211114947247
13Gateshead341014104236644
14Eastleigh351014115358-544
15Leyton Orient34119144247-542
16Woking34126164453-942
17Maidstone United34912134052-1239
18Halifax34911143646-1038
19Hartlepool33910143849-1137
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester34612163054-2430
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley34510193062-3225
View full National League table

