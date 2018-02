Wrexham host Aldershot in what could be a crucial match in the race for promotion in the National League.

The home side are fifth in the table, only trailing third-placed Aldershot on goal difference.

Wrexham have no new injuries or suspensions but Mark Carrington and Olly Marx both remain sidelined.

Midfielder Akil Wright is available again after impressing in Tuesday's draw at Solihull, which was his first match since November.