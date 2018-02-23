Brighton & Hove Albion v Swansea City

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson is available after recovering from a knee injury.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns, with reserve goalkeeper Tim Krul recovered from the whiplash injury which forced his substitution against Coventry in the FA Cup.

Jiri Skalak and Steve Sidwell both remain sidelined.

Swansea are boosted by the return of defender Alfie Mawson, who has recovered from a knee injury.

Leon Britton remains out with a pelvis injury and Renato Sanches continues to recover from a hamstring strain.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Swansea's first visit to The Amex brings together two in-form sides. Brighton are unbeaten in five games, whilst Swansea haven't lost in 10 - both runs are including their FA Cup exploits.

"Carlos Carvalhal, who won a play-off semi-final at Brighton with Sheffield Wednesday, has instilled belief into his squad with a dramatic transformation and charmed the media with both Portuguese cakes and some memorable quotes. Swansea's American owners seem - finally - to have got something right.

"Brighton have been steady in the Premier League from the very first day, and that is testament to the wisdom and inner calm of the admirable Chris Hughton. Their longest run without a point this season is three games - meaning a blip has never been allowed to become a slump."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "It's another massive game this weekend but they all are. The change in manager has changed Swansea's mood, and wins against big sides have spurred them on.

"It'll be a game against a very well-organised side. They have a new shape and good players.

"But we're at home and there's an onus on us to push to win. We're in good form."

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "It is normal in this competition, there are not many differences between the teams.

"Some start well and then lose points, we did not start well but are getting points in the last period.

"This is a marathon and at the end the real place of the clubs will be there; the worst will be bottom and the best will be top and we are fighting hard not to be in the bottom three."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I get stick from Swansea fans every time I pick them to lose but they should probably thank me for doing that because, every time I do, they win.

So, the bad news for Swans supporters is that I am backing them to get a draw this time.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton ended a run of four games without a goal against Swansea in all competitions when Glenn Murray gave them a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium this season.

The Seagulls could do the league double against Swansea for the first time.

Brighton are one of seven teams to beat Swansea in all four divisions, along with Burnley, Cardiff City, Fulham, Hull City, Luton Town and Watford.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions (W3, D2).

They have lost just three of their 13 home matches in the Premier League this season, against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Chris Hughton has lost only one of his previous seven managerial clashes against Swansea City (W3, D3).

Only four Englishmen have scored more Premier League goals this season than Glenn Murray's eight: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney.

Murray has found the net with three of his last four shots on target in the Premier League.

Jose Izquiredo could become the third Colombian to score in three consecutive Premier League games, following Hamilton Ricard and Juan Pablo Angel.

Swansea City

Swansea have earned 14 points in seven games since Carlos Carvalhal took charge, one more than they recorded in their first 20 games before his arrival (W3, D4, L13).

They are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions (W5, D5).

The Swans have drawn five successive away games in all competitions.

They have scored just nine goals in 13 Premier League away games.

All 13 of Jordan Ayew's Premier League goals have been scored in the second half of games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.