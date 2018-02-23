Burnley v Southampton

Fit-again Burnley forward Chris Wood could make his first appearance since Christmas

TEAM NEWS

Chris Wood and Dean Marney are both likely to return to the Burnley squad after overcoming knee injuries.

Phil Bardsley has recovered from a hamstring problem and James Tarkowski could be involved after a groin injury, but Scott Arfield is set to miss out.

Sofiane Boufal could be available for Southampton despite carrying a knock.

Maya Yoshida faces at least a month on the sidelines with a knee problem, while Shane Long, Steven Davis and Charlie Austin remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Despite residing in the bottom three, Southampton can boast more recent positives than Burnley.

"Since losing to Crystal Palace in the opening week of 2018, they've lost just once more in eight matches, with an encouraging FA Cup run helping to improve previously flagging confidence.

"They'd still happily swap places with the Clarets, whose Premier League status has been all but assured by a brilliant start to the campaign which left them as high as fourth in early December.

"A catalogue of injuries has since hampered their pleasant dreams of European football, but pressure-free, keen to end their 10-game winless run and with several key players now returning, they will certainly test the Saints' newfound resolve."

Twitter: @Alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We're definitely not the real deal, we're a squad that are learning and improving, and with that you sometimes get these challenges that come your way of a tough run, bad run - whichever words you choose.

"In regard of the team the literal challenge is the next game, but in the bigger picture it is to be better than last season.

"I think we have been by our performances; now it's about turning our performances into points on the board."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "Every single victory helps us to believe in our way and our model. This, for me, is the best drug for this team.

"I believe in the character and attitude of my team, and that is the most important thing right now.

"(After Burnley) we have a lot of away games and have to be really stronger than before."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is a bit left field for me to say Burnley are going to score twice, because they have only managed it four times in 27 league games this season, but that is what I am going with.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are vying to earn three successive victories over Southampton for the first time since the 1960s. Their two most recent wins were both by 1-0 scorelines.

Saints are winless in their past four visits to Turf Moor and could fail to score in three consecutive games there for the first time.

Burnley

Burnley have gone 10 Premier League games without a win - the longest current streak in the division. Their tally of five points over that period is the lowest of any side.

They have only taken one point from their last four matches at Turf Moor - although those games were all against current top-five sides.

A third of their 21 league goals this season have come in the final 10 minutes of matches, the highest ratio in the division. Those seven goals have earned the Clarets two wins and four draws.

Burnley are the Premier League's joint second-lowest goalscorers, level with West Brom and only one goal ahead of Swansea.

Premier League games at Turf Moor have produced an average of 2.2 goals per game over the years, fewer than any other stadium bar Sunderland's Roker Park (two goals per game on average).

The Clarets have kept 10 Premier League clean sheets this season. They last kept more top-flight clean sheets in a season in 1973-74.

Southampton

Saints have only managed one win and clean sheet in 14 Premier League games (D7, L6).

However, they are unbeaten in three successive away matches, beating West Brom last time out after draws at Manchester United and Watford.

Southampton have not lost any of their last eight Premier League games in which they've started the day in the relegation zone since a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in December 2012 (W4, D4).

Mauricio Pellegrino's side are yet to defeat a top-10 opponent this season, drawing six games and losing nine.

They have made nine errors leading directly to goals in the Premier League this season, second only to Arsenal's 11.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.