Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle would move ahead of Eddie Howe's Bournemouth with a win

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe could return to the match-day squad after recovering from the ankle injury he sustained in December.

Long-term absentee Tyrone Mings continues his rehabilitation from a back problem.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is likely to name the same side that beat Manchester United two weeks ago.

On-loan forward Islam Slimani faces another two weeks out after a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Every time I try and predict who's going down, it changes. I've never known a season like this.

"Bournemouth were uncharacteristically shambolic at Huddersfield. But they're on a good home run, have goals in the side and confidence is still high from the wins against Arsenal and Chelsea. Two more victories should see them safe.

"Newcastle are more solid now. St James' Park was rocking against Manchester United. But this is a long way from home and they've lost all five of their away games at top-10 sides.

"A point would be a tonic for Rafa Benitez's side, who have must-win home games against Southampton and Huddersfield next month."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Although the league table looks good in terms of position, the gap of points between us and the teams beneath us is not big and there are a host of teams tightly congested together.

"We have a lot of work to do and I am under no illusions that we have to deliver."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "For us, every game is like a final. When you are playing so well against the top sides, you expect to do well against other teams. But we have to focus and try to get three points.

"If you lose, you must stay calm. It is so tight. Three points would be massive for both teams, but you just have to stay calm and fight right until the end of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Magpies will move level on points with Bournemouth if they beat them, but a draw is a more likely outcome.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

All three Premier League meetings have been won by the away team.

Bournemouth's only home league victory over Newcastle was in the old Division Two in September 1989.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are unbeaten in four Premier League home games, winning the last three in a row..

A fourth successive home win would be a Premier League club record.

They are yet to lose a Premier League home match against a newly-promoted side (W6, D1).

The Cherries' only clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League games came in the 3-0 win at Chelsea on 31 January.

Callum Wilson has four goals in his last two home games against promoted opposition.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost just one of their last seven league games (W2, D4).

However, they have been defeated in all five of their away games this season against teams currently in the top half of the table.

Martin Dubravka could become just the second Newcastle goalkeeper, after Mike Hooper in 1993, to keep a clean sheet in his first two Premier League appearances.

Ayoze Perez has two goals in two Premier League starts against Bournemouth.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 46% Probability of away win: 27%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.