Liverpool v West Ham United

David Moyes (right) is attempting to beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield for the first time

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manage Jurgen Klopp has a near fully-fit squad at his disposal for the visit of West Ham.

Joe Gomez is available after injury and Nathaniel Clyne is in light training but remains some way off a return.

West Ham are likely to be without central defender Winston Reid, who has a throat infection.

Playmaker Manuel Lanzini is expected to be fit after a hamstring problem but Arthur Masuaku continues to serve his six-match suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Whilst Liverpool have mainly trained in Spain during their gap between games, West Ham have stayed at their Rush Green training HQ.

"Marbella or East London….hmm?

"Not that you can question David Moyes' decisions for West Ham so far. He's not only tightened things defensively, but they're flowing up front too. It's no coincidence that their little wobble at the turn of last month came whilst in-form Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini were missing.

"Nobody has gone missing, figuratively or actually, for Liverpool since their own end of January blip.

"They're flying, they're firing, and most will expect them to win and be second on Saturday night. Most - but certainly not Moyes. I reckon he'll fancy this."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Reds are unbeaten in the league at Anfield this season and we know how they attack teams in their home games.

We also know that Liverpool's front players are in excellent form and I don't see the West Ham defence coping with them.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last three away games in all competitions against Liverpool. However, their only victory in the past 48 attempts at Anfield came in August 2015 (D14, L33).

West Ham's most top-flight defeats have come against the Merseyside clubs: 60 by Liverpool and 61 versus Everton.

Liverpool have won the last two Premier League meetings 4-0 and 4-1. They last scored four goals or more in three consecutive games against a single opponent when facing Norwich between 2012 and 2013.

Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in 15 Premier League matches at Anfield since losing to Crystal Palace in April (W8, D7).

Liverpool are the division's form team with an unrivalled 19 points over the past eight games.

Their only league defeat in 18 games spanning the last four months came at Swansea in January (W12, D5).

Jurgen Klopp's 17 Premier League defeats as manager have been against sides whose average position was 12th - which is where West Ham will start the day.

Klopp failed to win any of his first four matches against West Ham as a manager but has since guided Liverpool to successive victories over the Hammers.

Mo Salah is averaging a goal or assist every 64 minutes in Premier League games at Anfield this season, scoring 11 and setting up five. He has scored 19 left-footed goals in the division - the joint-most in a season, alongside Robbie Fowler in 1994-95.

West Ham United

The Hammers have only lost two of their last 12 league games and earned 20 points during that period - twice as many as in their first 15 fixtures this season.

They kept their first clean sheet in nine league games when beating Watford 2-0 last time out.

West Ham have not managed successive league victories for 13 months.

David Moyes has never won a competitive game against Liverpool at Anfield in 14 attempts as a manager (D7, L7).

Marko Arnautovic has directly contributed to 10 Premier League goals (7 goals, 3 assists) since Moyes took charge in November, more than any other West Ham player.

Javier Hernandez has scored in three of his last four league games for West Ham. He could score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 12% Probability of home win: 83% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.