West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Alan Pardew has won just one of his 13 league games in charge of West Brom.

TEAM NEWS

West Brom welcome back Nacer Chadli, James Morrison, Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore after injuries or illness.

Daniel Sturridge will miss the game with a hamstring strain sustained against Chelsea last week.

Huddersfield midfielder Alex Pritchard returns after being ineligible for the FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Aaron Mooy is sidelined with an infected cut on his knee, but Michael Hefele has recovered from illness and Chris Lowe hopes to overcome injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "It's safe to say it has been a turbulent couple of weeks at West Brom on and off the pitch.

"Alan Pardew has won just one of his 13 league matches in charge of the Baggies and if that record isn't improved upon this weekend he will come under increased pressure.

"It mustn't be forgotten, however, that Huddersfield are still in trouble themselves. Prior to the 4-1 victory over Bournemouth they were winless in eight games, scoring just three goals along the way.

"Their away form will give West Brom hope, with just the two wins on the road this season.

"There's no escaping the fact that this is a hugely significant game in this season's relegation battle."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew: "I think it's important we answer the question marks against us in terms of professionalism...we haven't really got a defence for all that until we win.

"We know at the end of the game on Saturday that if we haven't won then it will be a difficult week again for us, and we don't want another difficult week.

"No-one wants to play and work like this. We want to come in and work and smile and have a buzz about us and repay some of the faith our supporters have."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "We are really playing for something and it's great to be involved in. We will have the supporters behind us and we want to show the best performance we can.

"Win, lose or draw everyone sticks together; that's our strength. The togetherness at this football club is special."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think the situation the Baggies are in, plus what happened to some of their players who broke a curfew at their training camp in Barcelona last week, might bring a reaction from the team. They badly need it to.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v 'I, Tonya' stars Margot Robbie & Allison Janney

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium in November.

Huddersfield have lost just once in their last seven trips to The Hawthorns, winning three and drawing three, although the most recent fixture came in 2001.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have lost their last four games in all competitions.

The Baggies have won just once in their last 25 Premier League matches.

Only two clubs have avoided relegation after winning as few as three of their first 27 Premier League games in a season: Fulham in 2007-08 and West Brom in 2004-05.

Their tally of 20 points after 27 Premier League matches is exactly half of what they had at this stage of last season.

Four of the Baggies' last five Premier League goals have been scored via corners, with Chris Brunt assisting three of those.

They have won just three of the 11 Premier League fixtures in which they've led this season.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost nine Premier League away games by two or more goals without scoring, including each of the last three.

The Terriers have won just twice in their 13 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Their 4-1 victory over Bournemouth stopped a Premier League run of five defeats in a row and no win in eight.

Steve Mounie has scored three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions and has a total of seven for the season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 51% Probability of away win: 23%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.