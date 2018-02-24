Women's Super League 1
Man City Women12:30Chelsea Ladies
Venue: Academy Stadium, England

Manchester City Women v Chelsea Ladies

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 23McManus
  • 14Morgan
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 11Christiansen
  • 17Parris
  • 10Nadim
  • 15Spetsmark

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 2Jans
  • 7Lawley
  • 12Stanway
  • 16Ross
  • 18Toone
  • 22Emslie

Chelsea Ladies

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Bright
  • 6Asante
  • 16Eriksson
  • 3Blundell
  • 18Mjelde
  • 10Ji
  • 24Spence
  • 19Dunn
  • 14Kirby
  • 23Bachmann

Substitutes

  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 7Davison
  • 8Carney
  • 9Aluko
  • 20Andersson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 28Telford
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies108202942526
2Man City Women108113192225
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4Liverpool Ladies106042013718
5B'ham City Ladies104151415-113
6Reading Women93331912712
7Sunderland Ladies104061025-1512
8Everton Ladies103071315-29
9Bristol City Women10217527-227
10Yeovil Town Ladies9009031-310
View full Women's Super League 1 table

