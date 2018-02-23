Dundee v Motherwell

Genseric Kusunga is available to return for Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland (FM) & the BBC Sport website

Dundee defender Genseric Kusunga is available following a hamstring strain and Neil McCann has no fresh injuries to contend with for Motherwell's visit.

Julen Etxabeguren, Marcus Haber and Matt Henvey all remain sidelined.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson will make late decisions on whether to risk Elliott Frear or Liam Grimshaw.

Allan Campbell returns after missing the defeat by Kilmarnock, and Cedric Kipre is back from suspension. Stephen Hendrie is also in contention to play.

The recent recruit played for Well's Under-20s in midweek along with George Newall and Ryan Bowman, who have recovered from a hamstring injury and broken cheekbone respectively.

Dundee, in eighth, are one place and four points behind Motherwell, who are three points off the top six.

Match statistics

Dundee's win over Partick Thistle last weekend ended a run of three straight defeats

Dundee have lost their last three home games and a draw is all they have managed in their five outings at Dens Park

Well are unbeaten in three outings against Dundee this season, winning twice at Dens Park

Well's Scottish Cup win at Dens Park earlier this month came during a run of seven away trips in the league without a victory

Dundee have conceded a league high of six goals from corners this season.

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I've had run-ins with some fans about supporting the side. A minority will voice their discontent during the match.

"While there's time on the clock, I want the fans to support the side and I have to say the away support at Firhill was incredible.

"It was there from start to finish and they were rewarded for that support with the performance. It certainly put Partick Thistle on the back foot. You could see it had a positive effect on us.

"I would love to have that on Saturday because I do believe we have a side here well capable of beating Motherwell.

"We must arrest that home form because it's not been good and, in stark contrast, the away form has been excellent."

Motherwell midfielder Craig Tanner insists the team's scoring form since Louis Moult's January exit is proof they were no one-man team, with new signings Nadir Ciftci and Curtis Main grabbing five goals between them.

"Louis was a top quality player and his record proves he deserved the move [to Preston] he got," said Tanner, who has scored in all three of Well's previous clashes with Dundee this season.

"But it wasn't just Louis Moult that was on the pitch. There were 10 other people plus the guys on the bench.

"We've got a great squad here and just because Louis got the headlines when he was here it doesn't mean you can take away some of the other performances throughout the season.

"Moulty was very good but he didn't play defence, midfield or goalkeeper, did he? So there is a lot more to Motherwell as a team than just Louis Moult."