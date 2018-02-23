Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Josh Windass scored Rangers' third goal in a 3-1 win over Hearts at Muarrayfield in October

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt returns from suspension for the visit of his former club Hearts.

Bruno Alves could feature after a calf problem but Lee Wallace is still building up fitness. Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack and Ross McCrorie remain out.

Hearts are hopeful Steven Naismith will recover from a hamstring injury in time to face one of his former clubs.

Arnaud Djoum and Jamie Brandon are long-term absentees along with Rory Currie and Malaury Martin.

Danny Amankwaa has been given extra time to get up to full fitness.

Rangers, who lie second, above Aberdeen on goal difference, can cut the gap to six points on leaders Celtic - who face Aberdeen on Saturday - with victory.

Hearts, in fifth, are nine points behind Edinburgh rivals Hibernian, and three ahead of sixth-placed Kilmarnock.

Match statistics

Rangers are seeking a fourth straight win - winning three away from home after a home defeat by Hibs

Hearts are on a three-game unbeaten run

Hearts have only won one of their last 20 league visits to Ibrox, losing 14 of them

Hearts have kept eight clean sheets in their last 11 Premiership games

Pre-match views:

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty: "We will finish where we deserve to finish at the end of the season. We will be the team we want to be, or closer to the team we want to be, by the end of the season.

"But this team is still coming together. We are still in a position where we are improving all the time.

"If we can carry on getting positive results, who knows what might happen?

"I said to the players just to aim high. Don't worry about anything else, just aim high and be as competitive as we can all the way through the season and have a positive end to the season."

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, out of contract at the end of the season, is in no rush to make a decision on his Hearts future despite being offered a new deal.

"No decisions have been made," said McLaughlin. "People have asked the question and we have had the discussions with the manager and from both ends it's been made clear that they want me to stay.

"I'm really enjoying my time here. At the moment nothing has been agreed so it's just got to be put to one side for the moment because if we're not going to get any further along with it at this moment in time, the only thing we can do is concentrate on the football.

"If things go well then hopefully those things sort themselves out in due course, but it's not something we've got any further down the line with."

Manager Craig Levein remains keen to retain McLaughlin's services in Edinburgh, but accepts that bigger offers from the English Championship could hold sway.

"Our offer isn't on the same level as the offers he has had from down south.

"He's not ruled out staying and I haven't ruled that either, so we will see what happens."