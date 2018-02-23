St Johnstone v Ross County

Ross County's Tim Chow (right) is available after suspension against Saints

Recent loan signings George Williams and Matty Willock are doubts for St Johnstone for Ross County's visit.

Full-back Richard Foster has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring, while Stefan Scougall has undergone ankle surgery.

Ross County midfielder Tim Chow returns from suspension and Andrew Davies and Jamie Lindsay are pushing for recalls.

But Chris Eagles is still struggling with a groin issue, and Sean Kelly remains a long-term absentee.

Saints, in ninth place, are looking to build on last Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Premiership leaders Celtic.

County travel to Perth sitting bottom of the Premiership, two points behind Partick Thistle and a further four adrift of their hosts, who have played two fewer games.

Match statistics

St Johnstone are on a run of four games without a win - and eight in the league

Saints have gone eight home games without a victory

County won their last away game, against Dundee, but that is their only win in 15 outings

County are unbeaten in their last four trips to McDiarmid Park, including a 0-0 draw in October

Saints have only lost one of their last nine meetings with County, winning four

Pre-match views:

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has told his players their draw with Celtic last week is irrelevant as they target a first Premiership win since beating Rangers at Ibrox in mid-December.

"Last week has gone. Last week can't get us anything. It's a totally different set of circumstances.

"We are at home, where we haven't been great. We are playing a team that is more direct than Celtic and dangerous at set-pieces with the amount of tall players they have in their team.

"It will be a different set of problems for the players and it's a set of problems we have got to deal with and got to get better at dealing with.

"We have dealt with a set of problems that Celtic presented last week but this week is a totally different game and we have to be ready for it."

Ross County defender Marcus Fraser feels their work on making themselves harder to break down is starting to pay off, having followed a 4-1 win over Dundee with a 1-1 draw against Hearts to move two points behind Hamilton.

"We have been a lot more solid. We have been working on that, just trying to be a lot harder to break down and not give chances away as easily as maybe we were doing before.

"And I think you can see that working. We have taken four points from the last two games so all the boys are confident and buoyed and happy with how things have gone over the last two weeks, but we just want to take that forward and continue it."