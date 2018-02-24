League Two
Yeovil15:00Carlisle
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Carlisle United

Match report will appear here.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton33207672324067
2Wycombe33188765461962
3Accrington33195957381962
4Mansfield331611652341859
5Notts County341610854361858
6Swindon34183135449557
7Exeter32174114337655
8Lincoln City331411845331253
9Crawley34156134141051
10Coventry32155123627950
11Colchester341311104540550
12Carlisle34139124945448
13Cambridge34139123544-948
14Newport331211104143-247
15Stevenage34119144649-342
16Cheltenham34109154650-439
17Yeovil33108154654-838
18Grimsby3499163050-2036
19Port Vale3397173749-1234
20Forest Green3396183756-1933
21Crewe34103213756-1933
22Morecambe32711143042-1232
23Chesterfield3376203360-2727
24Barnet3468203252-2026
