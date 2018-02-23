Port Vale v Newport County

Port Vale are aiming for a first win of 2018, while Newport are eight games without victory in all competitions.

Marcus Harness, David Worrall and Tyrone Barnett are doubts for the Valiants after they were substituted in last Saturday's defeat at Swindon.

They join Kjell Knops (knee) and Adam Yates (face) as potential absentees.

Newport captain Joss Labadie starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in last Saturday's draw against Notts County.