Northampton Town v Oxford United
-
- From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Blackburn
|33
|19
|9
|5
|60
|32
|28
|66
|2
|Shrewsbury
|33
|19
|8
|6
|43
|26
|17
|65
|3
|Wigan
|30
|19
|6
|5
|56
|18
|38
|63
|4
|Rotherham
|33
|18
|5
|10
|56
|38
|18
|59
|5
|Scunthorpe
|34
|15
|11
|8
|50
|38
|12
|56
|6
|Charlton
|32
|14
|9
|9
|43
|39
|4
|51
|7
|Plymouth
|34
|14
|8
|12
|42
|42
|0
|50
|8
|Bradford
|33
|15
|5
|13
|48
|50
|-2
|50
|9
|Portsmouth
|34
|15
|4
|15
|42
|42
|0
|49
|10
|Peterborough
|32
|12
|10
|10
|50
|42
|8
|46
|11
|Gillingham
|34
|11
|13
|10
|38
|37
|1
|46
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|14
|3
|16
|48
|51
|-3
|45
|13
|Southend
|33
|12
|8
|13
|42
|51
|-9
|44
|14
|Doncaster
|34
|10
|12
|12
|42
|42
|0
|42
|15
|Oxford Utd
|33
|11
|8
|14
|49
|51
|-2
|41
|16
|Walsall
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|45
|-3
|41
|17
|Blackpool
|33
|9
|12
|12
|40
|44
|-4
|39
|18
|Wimbledon
|33
|10
|7
|16
|33
|42
|-9
|37
|19
|Northampton
|34
|10
|7
|17
|34
|56
|-22
|37
|20
|Fleetwood
|33
|10
|6
|17
|44
|55
|-11
|36
|21
|Oldham
|33
|9
|9
|15
|46
|58
|-12
|36
|22
|MK Dons
|33
|7
|10
|16
|31
|46
|-15
|31
|23
|Rochdale
|29
|5
|11
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|26
|24
|Bury
|33
|6
|8
|19
|26
|49
|-23
|26
