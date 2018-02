Oldham Athletic's home League One game against Southend United has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The match was called off following a 12:00 GMT inspection of conditions at Boundary Park.

No date has yet been agreed for the rearranged fixture.

Both sides are next in action on 3 March when Oldham travel to Scunthorpe United and Southend entertain Walsall at Roots Hall.