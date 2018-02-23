Leeds United v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury worries as he looks for his first win since taking charge.
Teenage striker Tyler Roberts (shin) is sidelined with a injury he picked up in training earlier this month.
Brentford's Nico Yennaris (sickness) is a doubt, but fellow midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in training and Josh McEachran will be assessed.
Winger Sergi Canos is available to return from suspension, but Rico Henry (knee) remains a long-term absentee.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 32%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds have lost just one of their last 12 home matches against Brentford in all competitions (W6 D5), losing 1-0 in February 2015.
- The Bees have lost one of their last nine league matches against the Whites (W4 D4), with that defeat in this exact fixture last season.
- After a run of three successive clean sheets at home, Leeds have shipped at least twice in their last three league games at Elland Road, conceding 10 goals in total.
- Brentford have won their last two league games, scoring seven and conceding none. They last won three in a row without conceding in league competition in October 2015.
- Pierre-Michel Lasogga has found the net for Leeds in each of his last three league games; his best run since scoring in four successive games for Hamburg in the Bundesliga in October 2013.
- Brentford striker Neal Maupay has scored in back-to-back league games for the third time this season (also in August and November), and is looking to score in three straight Championship games for the first time.