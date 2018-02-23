Leeds United v Brentford

Paul Heckingbottom has taken two points from his first three games as Leeds United manager

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury worries as he looks for his first win since taking charge.

Teenage striker Tyler Roberts (shin) is sidelined with a injury he picked up in training earlier this month.

Brentford's Nico Yennaris (sickness) is a doubt, but fellow midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in training and Josh McEachran will be assessed.

Winger Sergi Canos is available to return from suspension, but Rico Henry (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction Home win 40% Draw 28% Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts