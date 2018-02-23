Championship
Leeds15:00Brentford
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Brentford

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom gesticulates from the sidelines
Paul Heckingbottom has taken two points from his first three games as Leeds United manager
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury worries as he looks for his first win since taking charge.

Teenage striker Tyler Roberts (shin) is sidelined with a injury he picked up in training earlier this month.

Brentford's Nico Yennaris (sickness) is a doubt, but fellow midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in training and Josh McEachran will be assessed.

Winger Sergi Canos is available to return from suspension, but Rico Henry (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction
Home win 40%Draw 28%Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds have lost just one of their last 12 home matches against Brentford in all competitions (W6 D5), losing 1-0 in February 2015.
  • The Bees have lost one of their last nine league matches against the Whites (W4 D4), with that defeat in this exact fixture last season.
  • After a run of three successive clean sheets at home, Leeds have shipped at least twice in their last three league games at Elland Road, conceding 10 goals in total.
  • Brentford have won their last two league games, scoring seven and conceding none. They last won three in a row without conceding in league competition in October 2015.
  • Pierre-Michel Lasogga has found the net for Leeds in each of his last three league games; his best run since scoring in four successive games for Hamburg in the Bundesliga in October 2013.
  • Brentford striker Neal Maupay has scored in back-to-back league games for the third time this season (also in August and November), and is looking to score in three straight Championship games for the first time.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired