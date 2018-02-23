Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley will miss out after suffering concussion in the defeat by Millwall on Tuesday.
Striker Jordan Rhodes could return after being sidelined by an illness.
Aston Villa are set be without attacking duo Albert Adomah (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (calf) again.
Defender Axel Tuanzebe (calf) is also out but midfielder Robert Snodgrass (illness) should play despite having to go off in Tuesday's draw with Preston.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 31%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 42%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The last three league meetings between the teams at Hillsborough have ended 1-0, with Villa winning twice and Wednesday once in the most recent match on the opening day of last season.
- Villa have not lost twice in a league season against the Owls since the 1996-97 campaign in the Premier League.
- After winning 11 points from their first 18 available at home this season (W3 D2 L1), the Owls have won just 10 from a possible 30 at Hillsborough (W2 D4 L4).
- All six of Aston Villa's away defeats this season have seen them concede at least twice; they have not lost any of their 10 on the road in which they have shipped fewer than two goals.
- Sheffield Wednesday have scored just five goals in their last nine Championship games since the end of the December - as many as they have managed in just three FA Cup ties in the same period.
- Aston Villa have won 17 of their 33 Championship games this season - already one more than they won in the whole of 2016-17.