Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa

Jordan Rhodes
Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has scored six goals in 29 appearances this season
Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley will miss out after suffering concussion in the defeat by Millwall on Tuesday.

Striker Jordan Rhodes could return after being sidelined by an illness.

Aston Villa are set be without attacking duo Albert Adomah (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (calf) again.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe (calf) is also out but midfielder Robert Snodgrass (illness) should play despite having to go off in Tuesday's draw with Preston.

Match facts

  • The last three league meetings between the teams at Hillsborough have ended 1-0, with Villa winning twice and Wednesday once in the most recent match on the opening day of last season.
  • Villa have not lost twice in a league season against the Owls since the 1996-97 campaign in the Premier League.
  • After winning 11 points from their first 18 available at home this season (W3 D2 L1), the Owls have won just 10 from a possible 30 at Hillsborough (W2 D4 L4).
  • All six of Aston Villa's away defeats this season have seen them concede at least twice; they have not lost any of their 10 on the road in which they have shipped fewer than two goals.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have scored just five goals in their last nine Championship games since the end of the December - as many as they have managed in just three FA Cup ties in the same period.
  • Aston Villa have won 17 of their 33 Championship games this season - already one more than they won in the whole of 2016-17.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

