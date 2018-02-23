Championship
Burton15:00Millwall
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Millwall

Darren Bent playing for Burton
Former England striker Darren Bent has yet to score a goal for Burton since joining on loan last month
Burton will give late fitness tests to Jake Buxton, Luke Murphy and Marvin Sordell ahead of Millwall's visit.

Defenders John Brayford, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan are all out, but strikers Darren Bent and Liam Boyce can come in.

Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to keep the side that won their last two matches against Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) and defender Byron Webster (knee) are out, but Fred Onyedinma is pushing to start.

SAM's prediction
Home win 26%Draw 27%Away win 47%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Burton won the only previous meeting between the teams at the Pirelli Stadium in December 2015 (2-1).
  • The Lions lost the reverse fixture at The Den this season in November, going down 1-0 to a goal from Marvin Sordell.
  • The Brewers have won fewer home points than any other Championship side this season (9), picking up just two points from their last 36 available at the Pirelli Stadium (W0 D2 L10).
  • After failing to win any of their opening 13 away league games this season, Millwall have won their last three in a row. They've not won four away in a row in a single season at this level or higher since January 1977 in the second tier.
  • Burton's top scorer in the Championship this season is Lloyd Dyer with five goals - the lowest-scoring top scorer among all 24 clubs in the division.
  • After failing to score from his first 16 shots on target this season, Millwall striker Steve Morison has found the net with three of his last nine shots on in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
