Burton Albion v Millwall
Burton will give late fitness tests to Jake Buxton, Luke Murphy and Marvin Sordell ahead of Millwall's visit.
Defenders John Brayford, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan are all out, but strikers Darren Bent and Liam Boyce can come in.
Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to keep the side that won their last two matches against Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.
Forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) and defender Byron Webster (knee) are out, but Fred Onyedinma is pushing to start.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 26%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 47%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Burton won the only previous meeting between the teams at the Pirelli Stadium in December 2015 (2-1).
- The Lions lost the reverse fixture at The Den this season in November, going down 1-0 to a goal from Marvin Sordell.
- The Brewers have won fewer home points than any other Championship side this season (9), picking up just two points from their last 36 available at the Pirelli Stadium (W0 D2 L10).
- After failing to win any of their opening 13 away league games this season, Millwall have won their last three in a row. They've not won four away in a row in a single season at this level or higher since January 1977 in the second tier.
- Burton's top scorer in the Championship this season is Lloyd Dyer with five goals - the lowest-scoring top scorer among all 24 clubs in the division.
- After failing to score from his first 16 shots on target this season, Millwall striker Steve Morison has found the net with three of his last nine shots on in the Championship.