Burton Albion v Millwall

Former England striker Darren Bent has yet to score a goal for Burton since joining on loan last month

Burton will give late fitness tests to Jake Buxton, Luke Murphy and Marvin Sordell ahead of Millwall's visit.

Defenders John Brayford, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan are all out, but strikers Darren Bent and Liam Boyce can come in.

Millwall boss Neil Harris is expected to keep the side that won their last two matches against Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) and defender Byron Webster (knee) are out, but Fred Onyedinma is pushing to start.

SAM's prediction Home win 26% Draw 27% Away win 47%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts