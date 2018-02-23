Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham are on an 11-match unbeaten run in the Championship, and have won their past seven home league games

Fulham will assess left-back Matt Targett, who went off injured during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Fellow loanee Sheyi Ojo could come back into the squad if Targett is absent, while boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves starts a two-game ban after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in the midweek draw against Norwich.

Morocco's Romain Saiss is likely to come in for the Championship leaders.

SAM's prediction Home win 34% Draw 28% Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts