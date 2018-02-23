Championship
Fulham17:30Wolves
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon celebrates scoring a goal
Fulham are on an 11-match unbeaten run in the Championship, and have won their past seven home league games
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 17:10 GMT

Fulham will assess left-back Matt Targett, who went off injured during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Fellow loanee Sheyi Ojo could come back into the squad if Targett is absent, while boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves starts a two-game ban after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in the midweek draw against Norwich.

Morocco's Romain Saiss is likely to come in for the Championship leaders.

SAM's prediction
Home win 34%Draw 28%Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Fulham are winless in nine matches against Wolves in all competitions (D3 L6) since a 5-0 win in the Premier League in March 2012.
  • Since that 5-0 loss, Wolves have only conceded one goal in four visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions (W3 D1).
  • Fulham have won seven successive home league games, keeping clean sheets in each of the last three - they last won four consecutive league games without conceding at Craven Cottage in April 1999.
  • Wolves have dropped nine points in their last seven league games (W3 D3 L1); more than in their previous 16 (seven points dropped - W13 D2 L1).
  • Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has scored 17 league goals since August 2016; eight more than any other current teenager in the English top four tiers in this period.
  • Wolves midfielder Alfred N'Diaye has scored in two of his last three Championship appearances after scoring just once in his first 20 this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired