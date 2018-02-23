Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham will assess left-back Matt Targett, who went off injured during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Bristol City.
Fellow loanee Sheyi Ojo could come back into the squad if Targett is absent, while boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries.
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves starts a two-game ban after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in the midweek draw against Norwich.
Morocco's Romain Saiss is likely to come in for the Championship leaders.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 34%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 38%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Fulham are winless in nine matches against Wolves in all competitions (D3 L6) since a 5-0 win in the Premier League in March 2012.
- Since that 5-0 loss, Wolves have only conceded one goal in four visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions (W3 D1).
- Fulham have won seven successive home league games, keeping clean sheets in each of the last three - they last won four consecutive league games without conceding at Craven Cottage in April 1999.
- Wolves have dropped nine points in their last seven league games (W3 D3 L1); more than in their previous 16 (seven points dropped - W13 D2 L1).
- Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has scored 17 league goals since August 2016; eight more than any other current teenager in the English top four tiers in this period.
- Wolves midfielder Alfred N'Diaye has scored in two of his last three Championship appearances after scoring just once in his first 20 this season.