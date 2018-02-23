Reading v Derby County

Yann Kermorgant missed Reading's draw at Nottingham Forest in midweek

On-loan Reading striker Chris Martin is ineligible to face his parent club and Yann Kermorgant (calf) is a doubt.

Midfielder John Swift could make his return after a six week lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Derby striker David Nugent has a back problem and Matej Vydra is struggling with illness so both are doubts.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell remains out with a finger injury, but midfielder George Thorne is fit after a back problem.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Derby are a good team, who've done very well so far this season and we know the quality they have.

"We had a very good result there earlier in the season so they know what we can do also and hopefully we can reach that same level.

"We're struggling a little bit at home to be honest, we're trying to do our best to raise the level.

"With the fans all together behind us hopefully we can reach that."

Derby County manager Gary Rowett:

"Reading's home form has not been so good recently but we won't take any opposition lightly. We've got to be at our best to win any game in this division.

"But there is a bit of pressure down there and an uneasy feeling among the fan base, because they're not winning games.

"The problem we have is that every game we draw or every defeat is magnified massively because of the last four years.

"We lost against Sheffield Wednesday - our first defeat in 13 - yet everybody started to talk about the "February wobble" Derby always have. I find it ridiculous."

SAM's prediction Home win 34% Draw 28% Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts