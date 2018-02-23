Championship
Reading15:00Derby
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Derby County

Yann Kermorgant in action for Reading
Yann Kermorgant missed Reading's draw at Nottingham Forest in midweek
On-loan Reading striker Chris Martin is ineligible to face his parent club and Yann Kermorgant (calf) is a doubt.

Midfielder John Swift could make his return after a six week lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Derby striker David Nugent has a back problem and Matej Vydra is struggling with illness so both are doubts.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell remains out with a finger injury, but midfielder George Thorne is fit after a back problem.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Derby are a good team, who've done very well so far this season and we know the quality they have.

"We had a very good result there earlier in the season so they know what we can do also and hopefully we can reach that same level.

"We're struggling a little bit at home to be honest, we're trying to do our best to raise the level.

"With the fans all together behind us hopefully we can reach that."

Derby County manager Gary Rowett:

"Reading's home form has not been so good recently but we won't take any opposition lightly. We've got to be at our best to win any game in this division.

"But there is a bit of pressure down there and an uneasy feeling among the fan base, because they're not winning games.

"The problem we have is that every game we draw or every defeat is magnified massively because of the last four years.

"We lost against Sheffield Wednesday - our first defeat in 13 - yet everybody started to talk about the "February wobble" Derby always have. I find it ridiculous."

SAM's prediction
Home win 34%Draw 28%Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Reading are winless in five home league games against Derby (D3 L2), since beating the Rams on the final day of the 2010-11 season.
  • The past two meetings between these sides in the Championship have seen 11 goals scored (six for Reading, five for Derby).
  • The Royals have lost each of their past four league games at the Madejski, failing to score in the last three. They have never previously lost five in a row at home in league competition.
  • Derby have conceded exactly two goals in each of their past two Championship matches, letting in as many as goals as they had conceded in their previous 15.
  • No Championship side have won fewer points over their past 10 league games than Reading (6 - W1 D3 L6).
  • Reading have dropped 11 points from goals conceded in the last 10 minutes of play in the league this season; no Championship side has lost more at this stage (Hull City also 11).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

