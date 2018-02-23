Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers
Norwich captain Ivo Pinto will once again be named on the bench as he awaits his return from a knee injury.
Fellow defender Timm Klose is doubtful with a hamstring problem, but Marcus Edwards and Wes Hoolahan could feature.
Bolton will be without midfielder Karl Henry, who begins a two-game suspension after picking up a 10th yellow card in their midweek win against Sunderland.
Defender Mark Little is also out as he continues to serve a three-match ban after his sending off against QPR.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 62%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 16%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have won each of their last three home league matches against Bolton.
- Bolton haven't won at Carrow Road since November 2000 when goals from Michael Ricketts and Gudni Bergsson gave the Trotters a 2-0 victory.
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 10 Championship outings (W5 D4), losing seven of their previous 10 before this run.
- The Trotters have picked up just one win in their 16 away league games this season (D5 L10), losing each of the last three by a 0-2 scoreline.
- Nelson Oliveira netted his first goal in 10 league appearances last time out. The Portuguese striker hasn't scored in successive league games since August.
- After Gary Madine's departure in January, Sammy Ameobi is now the highest current goalscorer for Bolton this season with four league goals - he has only found the net once in his last 17 league games.