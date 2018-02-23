Birmingham City v Barnsley
Birmingham City captain David Davis may miss out once again as he tries to recover from a knee injury ahead of the key relegation battle with Barnsley.
Che Adams could be in contention to start as he nears full fitness but Maikel Kieftenbeld is banned.
Barnsley, who are just two points behind 20th-placed Birmingham, will be without Matt Mills (foot).
Matty Pearson or Adam Jackson could come in, while George Moncur, Kieffer Moore and Brad Potts may be recalled.
MATCH FACTS
- Birmingham are winless in four home league meetings with Barnsley (D2 L2) since a 2-0 win in August 2008.
- The Tykes have not beaten Birmingham home and away in a league season since the 1946-47 campaign.
- The Blues have lost their last three Championship games, failing to score each time. The last time they lost four in a row without scoring was in October 2005 (a run of five), en route to relegation from the Premier League.
- Barnsley have picked up just one win from their last 17 Championship games (D6 L10), netting just nine goals in that period and never more than once in a match.
- Birmingham have failed to score in 17 different Championship games this season, more than any other side in the division.
- Only Middlesbrough (18) have had more different goalscorers in the Championship this season than Barnsley (17).