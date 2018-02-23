Birmingham City v Barnsley

Birmingham City captain David Davis has not featured since being injured in the derby with Aston Villa on 11 February

Birmingham City captain David Davis may miss out once again as he tries to recover from a knee injury ahead of the key relegation battle with Barnsley.

Che Adams could be in contention to start as he nears full fitness but Maikel Kieftenbeld is banned.

Barnsley, who are just two points behind 20th-placed Birmingham, will be without Matt Mills (foot).

Matty Pearson or Adam Jackson could come in, while George Moncur, Kieffer Moore and Brad Potts may be recalled.

MATCH FACTS