Championship
Birmingham15:00Barnsley
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Barnsley

Birmingham City captain David Davis
Birmingham City captain David Davis has not featured since being injured in the derby with Aston Villa on 11 February

Birmingham City captain David Davis may miss out once again as he tries to recover from a knee injury ahead of the key relegation battle with Barnsley.

Che Adams could be in contention to start as he nears full fitness but Maikel Kieftenbeld is banned.

Barnsley, who are just two points behind 20th-placed Birmingham, will be without Matt Mills (foot).

Matty Pearson or Adam Jackson could come in, while George Moncur, Kieffer Moore and Brad Potts may be recalled.

MATCH FACTS

  • Birmingham are winless in four home league meetings with Barnsley (D2 L2) since a 2-0 win in August 2008.
  • The Tykes have not beaten Birmingham home and away in a league season since the 1946-47 campaign.
  • The Blues have lost their last three Championship games, failing to score each time. The last time they lost four in a row without scoring was in October 2005 (a run of five), en route to relegation from the Premier League.
  • Barnsley have picked up just one win from their last 17 Championship games (D6 L10), netting just nine goals in that period and never more than once in a match.
  • Birmingham have failed to score in 17 different Championship games this season, more than any other side in the division.
  • Only Middlesbrough (18) have had more different goalscorers in the Championship this season than Barnsley (17).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th February 2018

  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00MillwallMillwall
  • LeedsLeeds United15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • ReadingReading15:00DerbyDerby County
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00Aston VillaAston Villa
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • FulhamFulham17:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired