Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest
QPR will assess defenders Grant Hall (knee) and Jack Robinson (toe) and forward Idrissa Sylla (calf).
Midfielder Ryan Manning could return from a ban, but Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.
Nottingham Forest are likely to have Joe Worrall available after injury.
Fellow defender Michael Mancienne and striker Apostolos Vellios have returned to training following illness, but defender Eric Lichaj is suspended and striker Daryl Murphy is still absent.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 42%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 31%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have won just one of their past six meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D2 L3).
- Nottingham Forest haven't managed a league double over the Hoops since the 1997-98 season.
- Rangers have won their past two home league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. They last won three in a row without conceding in March 2016.
- Forest have scored just three goals in their past 10 Championship games, failing to score on eight occasions in that time.
- Nine of QPR's 10 league goals scored in 2018 have been netted after half-time.
- Nottingham Forest have won just two of their past 14 games in all competitions (D4 L8), with those wins coming away at league leaders Wolves and in the FA Cup against Premier League side Arsenal.