Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Grant Hall has only made five appearances for QPR this season

QPR will assess defenders Grant Hall (knee) and Jack Robinson (toe) and forward Idrissa Sylla (calf).

Midfielder Ryan Manning could return from a ban, but Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

Nottingham Forest are likely to have Joe Worrall available after injury.

Fellow defender Michael Mancienne and striker Apostolos Vellios have returned to training following illness, but defender Eric Lichaj is suspended and striker Daryl Murphy is still absent.

SAM's prediction Home win 42% Draw 27% Away win 31%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts