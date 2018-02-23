Championship
QPR15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest

Defender Grant Hall in action for QPR
Grant Hall has only made five appearances for QPR this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

QPR will assess defenders Grant Hall (knee) and Jack Robinson (toe) and forward Idrissa Sylla (calf).

Midfielder Ryan Manning could return from a ban, but Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

Nottingham Forest are likely to have Joe Worrall available after injury.

Fellow defender Michael Mancienne and striker Apostolos Vellios have returned to training following illness, but defender Eric Lichaj is suspended and striker Daryl Murphy is still absent.

SAM's prediction
Home win 42%Draw 27%Away win 31%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • QPR have won just one of their past six meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D2 L3).
  • Nottingham Forest haven't managed a league double over the Hoops since the 1997-98 season.
  • Rangers have won their past two home league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. They last won three in a row without conceding in March 2016.
  • Forest have scored just three goals in their past 10 Championship games, failing to score on eight occasions in that time.
  • Nine of QPR's 10 league goals scored in 2018 have been netted after half-time.
  • Nottingham Forest have won just two of their past 14 games in all competitions (D4 L8), with those wins coming away at league leaders Wolves and in the FA Cup against Premier League side Arsenal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

