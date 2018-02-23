Preston North End v Ipswich Town
Preston North End will be without suspended defender Darnell Fisher as they welcome Ipswich Town on Saturday.
The right-back begins a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking this season in their draw at Aston Villa.
Ipswich Town striker Joe Garner should return to the side after being rested in midweek because of a knee problem.
Mustapha Carayol is unlikely to feature as he recovers from illness, while teenagers Tristan Nydam, Ben Morris and Aaron Drinan will all travel.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 58%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 18%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have only lost one of their last 12 home matches against Ipswich in all competitions (W6 D5).
- The Tractor Boys haven't lost a league match against Preston since December 2010 and are unbeaten in six since (W4 D2).
- The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last seven league games (W2 D5), though the last three have all ended 1-1, with Preston throwing away the lead each time.
- Ipswich have won just two of their last 11 Championship games (D4 L5), although the Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last three away trips (W1 D2).
- Tom Barkhuizen has scored in each of his last three away league games for Preston, but hasn't found the net in any of his last nine at Deepdale, since scoring against Brentford in October.
- Joe Garner has found the net in three of his last four Championship away trips for Ipswich, opening the scoring against Fulham and Sunderland, whilst scoring the equaliser against Bolton.