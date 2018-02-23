Championship
Preston15:00Ipswich
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Ipswich Town

Preston North End will be without suspended defender Darnell Fisher as they welcome Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The right-back begins a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking this season in their draw at Aston Villa.

Ipswich Town striker Joe Garner should return to the side after being rested in midweek because of a knee problem.

Mustapha Carayol is unlikely to feature as he recovers from illness, while teenagers Tristan Nydam, Ben Morris and Aaron Drinan will all travel.

Match facts

  • Preston have only lost one of their last 12 home matches against Ipswich in all competitions (W6 D5).
  • The Tractor Boys haven't lost a league match against Preston since December 2010 and are unbeaten in six since (W4 D2).
  • The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last seven league games (W2 D5), though the last three have all ended 1-1, with Preston throwing away the lead each time.
  • Ipswich have won just two of their last 11 Championship games (D4 L5), although the Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last three away trips (W1 D2).
  • Tom Barkhuizen has scored in each of his last three away league games for Preston, but hasn't found the net in any of his last nine at Deepdale, since scoring against Brentford in October.
  • Joe Garner has found the net in three of his last four Championship away trips for Ipswich, opening the scoring against Fulham and Sunderland, whilst scoring the equaliser against Bolton.

Saturday 24th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

