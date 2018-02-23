Preston North End v Ipswich Town

Joe Garner (right) is Ipswich's joint-top scorer this term with 10 goals

Preston North End will be without suspended defender Darnell Fisher as they welcome Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The right-back begins a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking this season in their draw at Aston Villa.

Ipswich Town striker Joe Garner should return to the side after being rested in midweek because of a knee problem.

Mustapha Carayol is unlikely to feature as he recovers from illness, while teenagers Tristan Nydam, Ben Morris and Aaron Drinan will all travel.

SAM's prediction Home win 58% Draw 24% Away win 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

