Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Ben Gibson has played 35 times for Middlesbrough this season

Sunderland may have full-back Adam Matthews and midfielder Ovie Ejaria available as they look for a vital win against local rivals Middlesbrough.

Matthews missed their defeat by Bolton with a hamstring injury while Ejaria is suffering with a thigh problem.

Middlesbrough could have Ben Gibson back after he missed their midweek 3-1 win against Hull through illness.

The defender's 85-game run without missing a match came to an end after he was withdrawn during the warm-up.

Sunderland are bottom of the Championship, while eighth-placed Boro are three points outside the play-offs.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

Match facts