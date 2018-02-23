Sunderland v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Sunderland may have full-back Adam Matthews and midfielder Ovie Ejaria available as they look for a vital win against local rivals Middlesbrough.
Matthews missed their defeat by Bolton with a hamstring injury while Ejaria is suffering with a thigh problem.
Middlesbrough could have Ben Gibson back after he missed their midweek 3-1 win against Hull through illness.
The defender's 85-game run without missing a match came to an end after he was withdrawn during the warm-up.
Sunderland are bottom of the Championship, while eighth-placed Boro are three points outside the play-offs.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
Match facts
- The Black Cats are winless in three home games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (D1 L2), since a 2-0 win in September 2008.
- Middlesbrough have won their last five matches in all competitions against Sunderland, conceding just one goal in this run.
- Sunderland have won two of their last six home league games (D1 L3), more than they had managed in their previous 22 at the Stadium of Light in league competition (W1 D8 L13).
- Boro are without a draw in 10 away league games, winning five and losing five.
- The Black Cats have shipped 11 goals in their last five league games, with 10 of these coming before half-time.
- Middlesbrough are the only side not to lose a single point from leading positions in the Championship this season, winning all 15 games in which they have been ahead.