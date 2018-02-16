BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea 4-0 Hull City - Willian told David Meyler he would 'miss' penalty
How Willian helped save Meyler's penalty
- From the section FA Cup
Chelsea's Willian jokes about telling Hull's David Meyler how Blues' goalkeeper Willy Cabellero would save his penalty when interviewed after his side's 4-0 FA Cup fifth round win at Stamford Bridge.
READ MORE: Chelsea 4-0 Hull City
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Hull
Available to UK users only
