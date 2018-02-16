Chelsea eased their way into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 triumph over Hull City. Willian scored a brace, Willy Cabellero saved a penalty and the other goals came from Pedro and Olivier Giroud, with his first in a Chelsea shirt.

