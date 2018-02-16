BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran 1-2 Ards

Morris blunder hands Ards win over Glentoran

A strike from Guilluame Keke and an own goal by Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris give Ards a 2-1 win at the Oval.

Keke opened the scoring in the second half, before Morris dropped the ball into the net for 2-0.

Curtis Allen pulled a goal back for the hosts, but the Glens could not find an equaliser.

