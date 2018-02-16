BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran 1-2 Ards
Morris blunder hands Ards win over Glentoran
- From the section Irish
A strike from Guilluame Keke and an own goal by Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris give Ards a 2-1 win at the Oval.
Keke opened the scoring in the second half, before Morris dropped the ball into the net for 2-0.
Curtis Allen pulled a goal back for the hosts, but the Glens could not find an equaliser.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired