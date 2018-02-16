BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard United 2-5 Coleraine

Coleraine two points behind leaders after win at Mallards

  • From the section Irish

Second-placed Coleraine cut Crusaders' lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to two points by winning 5-2 away to Ballinamallard.

Ryan Curran scored two penalties for the Mallards but two goals from Eoin Bradley, as well as efforts from Josh Carson, Darren McCauley and debutaunt Aaron Burns, proved too much for league's bottom team

