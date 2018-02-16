BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard United 2-5 Coleraine
Coleraine two points behind leaders after win at Mallards
Irish
Second-placed Coleraine cut Crusaders' lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to two points by winning 5-2 away to Ballinamallard.
Ryan Curran scored two penalties for the Mallards but two goals from Eoin Bradley, as well as efforts from Josh Carson, Darren McCauley and debutaunt Aaron Burns, proved too much for league's bottom team
