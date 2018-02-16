BBC Sport - FA Cup: Willian scores Chelsea opener against Hull in the FA Cup fifth round
Willian curls in beautiful Chelsea opener
- From the section FA Cup
Chelsea's Brazilian forward Willian opens the scoring in the FA Cup fifth-round match with Hull with a deliciously placed curling effort.
Follow live goal clips and text and audio coverage of Friday night's FA Cup ties here.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired