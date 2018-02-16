BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United highlights
Highlights: Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United
- From the section FA Cup
Leicester City beat Sheffield United 1-0, thanks to a Jamie Vardy header, and will now compete in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
READ MORE: Match report Leicester 1-0 Sheffield United
FA Cup: Reaction as Chelsea hammer Hull & Leicester beat Sheff Utd
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired