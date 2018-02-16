BBC Sport - FA Cup: Jamie Vardy puts Leicester one up against Sheffield United in fifth round

Vardy puts Leicester one up in FA Cup

Jamie Vardy scores with a looping header to put Leicester 1-0 up against Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round.

READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Friday's FA Cup fifth round games

Available to UK users only.

