Coventry 'to compete' against Brighton - Robins
- From the section FA Cup
Coventry City manager Mark Robins chats to Mark Clemmit ahead of the Sky Blues' upcoming FA Cup fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 17 February from 1200 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
