BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'Not everyone's beaten cancer, I'm very lucky' - Joe Thompson

'Not everyone's beaten cancer, I'm very lucky'

Rochdale's Joe Thompson shares his experiences of twice overcoming cancer to resume his football career, the midfielder will face Tottenham in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 17 February from 1200 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Watch live coverage of Rochdale v Tottenham from 15:35 GMT on BBC One.

