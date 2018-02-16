BBC Sport - Football Focus: So Tom Ince - What dog would your dad Paul Ince be?

So Tom Ince, what dog would your dad be?

To celebrate the Chinese New Year of the dog Huddersfield midfielder Tom Ince chooses the dog which most resembles and reminds him of his his father for Football Focus.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 17 February from 1200 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

So Tom Ince, what dog would your dad be?

Video

Willian curls in beautiful Chelsea opener

Video

Dom’s bronze, holy Moioli & one very eager referee

Video

Watch: Parsons wins dramatic skeleton bronze

Video

Yarnold & Deas in skeleton medal contention after two runs

Video

Huskova & Xin last women standing in aerials final

Video

Cross-country crowd gets behind Tongan and Mexican skiers

Video

Ice hockey ref climbs on net for goalline view

Video

Mourinho calls Pogba speculation 'lies'

Video

Moioli wins thrilling snowboard cross gold

Video

Visser beats Sabilkova to 5000m speed skating gold

Video

Expensive mistake costs GB curlers against Sweden

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired