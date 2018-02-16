Latest scores: Friday night football

  • From the section Irish
Airtricity Premier Division
Waterford0-0Derry City
Radio Foyle commentary
Danske Bank Irish Premiership
Ballinamallard United0-0Coleraine
Glentoran0-0Ards

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired