BBC Sport - Manchester United: Jose Mourinho calls speculation over Paul Pogba 'lies'
Mourinho calls Pogba speculation 'lies'
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says reports midfielder Paul Pogba regrets joining the club and could leave this summer are "lies".
READ MORE: Paul Pogba exit rumours are 'lies', says Jose Mourinho
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired