BBC Sport - Alan Pardew "let down" by four West Brom players' "unacceptable" conduct
Pardew 'let down' by West Brom players' 'unacceptable' conduct
- From the section Football
West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew manager says he feels "let down" after four senior West Brom players were interviewed by police after allegedly stealing a taxi outside a fast-food restaurant in Barcelona on Thursday.
READ MORE: West Brom players 'stole Barcelona taxi'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired