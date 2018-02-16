Dominic Vose: Former Bromley striker joins Chester

From the section

Dominic Vose has previously played for clubs including Colchester and Scunthorpe

National League strugglers Chester have brought in former Bromley striker Dominic Vose on a short-term non-contract basis.

Vose has been without a club since leaving Bromley on 1 February.

The 24-year-old scored once in six National League appearances for Bromley, who he joined in December after a short spell with National League South club Whitehawk.

He could make his Chester debut against Eastleigh on Saturday.

Chester are 23rd in the fifth tier, five points from safety.