James McFadden in talks with Alex McLeish over Scotland role

Alex McLeish and James McFadden
James McFadden (right) scored three Scotland goals during Alex McLeish's first spell as national boss

James McFadden has held brief talks with new Scotland head coach Alex McLeish about joining the national team's backroom staff.

McFadden, who has 48 caps for Scotland, will hold more discussions next week, having played during McLeish's first spell as national boss.

The 34-year-old previously held a coaching role with Motherwell.

McLeish, 59, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound he had "spoken to a few people" about coaching roles.

Former Motherwell forward McFadden was signed by Birmingham City from Everton during McLeish's tenure as Blues boss.

