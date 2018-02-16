Josh Windass: Rangers midfielder signs deal extension until 2021

Josh Windass (centre) has been a regular scorer for Rangers this season

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has signed a one-year contract extension, tying him to the Ibrox club until 2021.

Windass, 24, is in his second season with the club, having joined from Accrington Stanley.

He has scored 12 goals so far this term, including five in the Scottish Cup.

"I want to hit 20 goals this season, so hopefully I can get that before the end of the campaign," Windass told the Rangers website.

"It's a big ask but hopefully I can do it.

"I feel I have been played in the position I like to play in, and I feel I have improved in terms of goals and assists."