Jakub Sokolik: Torquay United sign ex-Plymouth Argyle defender

Jakub Sokolik has also played for Yeovil and Southend in England

National League side Torquay United have signed Czech defender Jakub Sokolik on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old centre-back made 20 appearances for Plymouth in League One before being released last month.

He played five times for the Pilgrims this season but has not played a first-team match since 3 October.

"We've taken the opportunity to add to the squad and make sure we're as strong as possible going into the later stages of the season," said boss Gary Owers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.